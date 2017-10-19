Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

Manuel Fernando Morales pleaded guilty to charges of burglary. He will be sentenced in January.

Christy Marie Davis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a felony crime under the uniform controlled substances act, a first offense. Sentencing will take place in January.

Norman Dean Wasson pleaded guilty to assault on an officer, provider of health care, school employee, cab driver or transit driver. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended, and placed on probation for three years with 13 days credit for time served.

Daved Joseph Seelye pleaded guilty for driving under the influence with a prior conviction for driving under the influence. He will be sentenced in January.

Stevie Lynn Williams pleaded guilty to battery on an officer, provider of health care, school employee, cab driver or transit driver. Sentencing will be held in November.

A bench warrant was issued for Nicholas Howard Foley after he failed to appear in court. He was being sentenced for unlawful use or being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Brady James Drayton was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison for obtaining or possessing a credit card or debit card, or identifying description of a credit or debit card, without consent. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation with the first six months to be served under house arrest and electronic alcohol monitoring.

Proceedings for Benjamin Franklin Pascoe were continued until January while the state completed a pre-sentencing investigation.