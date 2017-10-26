Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

Jessica Erin Griggs pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. She will be sentenced in January.

Randy Sonny Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery causing substantial bodily harm. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail; the sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years with 11 days credit for time served.

A bench warrant was issued for George Dean Joyner after he failed to appear in court. He was to be sentenced for charges of nonsupport of a spouse, former spouse or child.

Brian Keith Kotelnicki pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Sentencing was scheduled for next week.

Leann Rae Hancock pleaded guilty to attempt to commit grand larceny of personal goods or property. She will be sentenced in January.

Nicholas Howard Foley was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison for unlawful use or being under the influence of a controlled substance. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for five years with 21 days credit for time served.