Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

Cody Cage Ward pleaded guilty to a charge of attempt to commit ex-felon in possession of a firearm and one charge of unlawful use or being under the influence of a controlled substance. He will be sentenced in January.

Tina Collette McKinsey pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 to 38 months in prison. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years with 58 days credit for time served.

Roxanne Rossi was sentenced to 364 days in jail for charges of injury to property of another. The sentence is to run consecutive to a separate sentence.

Jami Ann Chappell was sentenced to 24 to 60 months in prison for conspiracy to commit a crime under the uniform controlled substances act. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for five years with 135 days credit for time served.

Shane Clee Hill was sentenced to 12 to 32 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance. He received 13 days credit for time served.

Shoshone Mandisa-Luana Campbell was sentenced to 18 to 46 months in prison for conspiracy to commit a crime under the uniform controlled substances act. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for five years.