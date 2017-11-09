Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge William G. Rogers.

Proceedings for Ronda Lee Brown were continued one week while new council reviewed the case.

Stevie Lynn Williams was sentenced to 364 days in jail for battery on an officer. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for three years, though the first 180 days were to be served in jail.

Sonja Ruth Austin was sentenced to 12 to 32 months in jail for obtaining or possessing a debit or credit card without consent of the owner. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation for five years with 10 days credit for time served.