Courting CCHS royalty

Homecoming crowns its royalty and announces its underclassmen court tonight during halftime of the Fallon-Elko varsity football game.

Prior to the game, the first Greenwave Hall of Fame class for athletes and contributors will be announced, and the induction dinner is Saturday night while the students' dance to cap homecoming will be held at the auxiliary gym.

This year's royalty includes the following students:

Seniors

Hannah Evans is a fourth-generation Fallon resident who is involved with basketball, golf, student council and the Young Republicans.

"As a student council member, I am happy to be able to gather support from community members to celebrate homecoming," she said.

Evans, who plans to attend Montana State University, said high school is a place where people her age begin to learn more about themselves and others.

Kaitlin Hunter has lived in Fallon for seven years and has been involved in student council, Young Republicans, Block F, honor society, golf and basketball.

She said homecoming brings the community and school together.

Hunter said she may attend college to study nursing, but she is not definite on that course of study.

Abigail Ritts moved to Fallon eight years ago. She belongs to STOP (Students Taking on Prevention). She is in the process of creating a benefit concert, Harmonies for Houston.

Ritts said homecoming encourages students to come together and support each other.

"Homecoming also provides activities for our different classes to compete against each other," she said.

After high school, she said she'll attend college.

Dawson Frost, this year's president of student council, belongs to Block F, honor society and the Spanish Club, and runs on the cross-country team.

"Homecoming unites everyone for common causes such as winning the game or just having fun," he said.

Frost said he would like to attend the University of Nevada, Reno to major in public relations.

He considers high school as the golden years of education.

"There is more personal connection to the community and the school since everyone knows everyone," he said.

Broder Thurston has lived in Fallon his entire life. He is involved with track and field and HOSA, an organization that promotes career opportunities in the health care industry.

He said homecoming allows the alumni in the community to enjoy some of the activities.

"The school's able to come together and show pride," said Thurston, who plans to attend Carroll College in Helena, Mont.

Trenten Thom did not submit a questionnaire or pose for the group photo.

Juniors

Lorynn Fagg, a junior, has lived in Fallon for 11 years and enjoys playing volleyball, basketball and softball.

She said homecoming brings the community together by celebrating a tradition.

"It allows the kids in school to enjoy their high-school experience with a special week out of the year," she said.

Fagg said students have some of the best and most memorable times of their lives in high school.

Sean McCormick is involved in football, baseball and wrestling. He said homecoming allows the alumni to return and the event brings awareness from the community.

"All the events and dress-up days raise school spirit," he said.

He said high school consists of the golden years in one's education, especially for friendships and playing sports to represent the community.

Sophomores

Jennifer Bradley is involved with several activities including cheerleading, HOSA (a nationally-recognized organization that promotes career opportunities in the health care industry) and STOP.

She said the community unites during homecoming as many people like to see the activities. Bradley also said high school is where students make memories and many friends.

• Tommy McCormick is involved with football, wrestling and baseball.

"Homecoming raises everyone's school spirit, and it involves the whole community in all the activities," he said.

He said high school allows students to make friendships that last a lifetime.

Freshmen

Arianna Rochester is involved in playing volleyball and basketball. She said homecoming provides some quality activities and increases school spirit. Rochester said high school represents the students' golden years before they venture out in the world alone.

Kodus Wehe plays basketball, football and baseball. He said homecoming increases school spirit with the different activities and the home football game.