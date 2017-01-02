Courtyard hotel coming to Tahoe Reno Industrial Center | NevadaAppeal.com

Executives scoping out the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRIC) currently have to journey back into Reno/Sparks for a night’s lodging. That’s about to change.

A Courtyard by Marriott is scheduled to break ground in the center within the next couple months, according to Scott Nadle, chief operations officer for Galaxy Hotels Group, the management group for Sparks Hotels, LLC., which has the franchise for the hotel. The four-story, 125-room hotel will be constructed at USA Parkway and Electric Avenue.

Courtyard by Marriott is an upscale hotel tailored for the business traveler. It’s a welcome addition to TRIC, where numerous high-profile distribution and manufacturing companies have opened facilities in recently years, including Tesla, Panasonic and Switch.

“We couldn’t be more pleased,” said Kris Thompson, transaction coordinator for L. Lance Gilman Commercial Real Estate. Lance Gilman is a principal owner and operator of the center.

Thompson said the engineering plans for the Courtyard are drawn and the construction contract is out to bid.

Artist’s renderings are not yet available, Nadle said, but the hotel will break ground in the next couple months and be open by the end of 2017.

“We’re very excited about moving into that region,” he said.

Nadle, who is a second-generation hotelier, noted that the activity at TRIC made it an attractive investment for Galaxy Hotels Group.

The Courtyard will be constructed at 505 USA Parkway, across from the Golden Gate Auto-Truck Plaza and near the retail center. A trailer for Gilman’s office has been at the site. The real estate company has temporarily set up shop at the Storey County complex in TRIC.

Thompson said that to have a hotel development with the status of Courtyard by Marriott is an indicator of the high profile of the industrial center.

“I think this is a wonderful development, wonderful news that Marriott Courtyard is coming to the (industrial) park,” Thompson said. “It’s probably our biggest need in the park.”

Marriott’s Courtyard brand has been around for 30 years and is specifically designed for the business traveler.

Courtyards have a number of required amenities including The Bistro, a fast-casual restaurant with a fresh seasonal menu, cocktails and wine, plus the 24/7 Market for grab-and-go meals.

It will also feature an indoor pool and spa, and a business center.

The guest rooms include plush bedding, movable workspace and other amenities that business travelers appreciate.

Galaxy Hotels Group also operates franchises for other hotels such as Hilton, Fairfield Marriott and Homewood Suites.

The company is also expanding to other areas of the Great Basin with a Hilton Home2 Suites planned in Elko, a Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites in Winnemucca, plus a Homewood Suites near the Salt Lake City airport.