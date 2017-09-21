Crimmins & The Hookers cap off weekend special event

Oats Park will be bouncing and later rocking with a variety of activities on Saturday, capped by Brian Crimmins & The Hookers in an evening concert on the Centennial Stage.

This is a special day for both residents and friends of Churchill County. The City of Fallon and Churchill County are honoring many volunteers, organizations and government agencies that helped the area avoid catastrophic flooding because of the heavy snows that smothered the Sierra.

"High Water 2017 Celebration" at Oats Park is a day from 1-5 p.m., city's swimming pool opens for free swimming, and from 3-9 p.m., ark festivities including bounce houses, snow cones, cotton candy, food trucks and beverage vendors.

A special presentation by Mayor Ken Tedford and Commissioner Pete Olsen recognizes the people who helped with the flood mitigation efforts from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Bundle up on the second day of autumn for Blair Crimmins & The Hookers, who take over with their concert at 7 p.m., As with the previous two concerts in the park this year, the city of Fallon and the Churchill Arts Council the sponsors.

Crimmins began his current music career in Atlanta with a determination to bring Ragtime and 1920's style Dixieland Jazz to new audiences. While playing small rock clubs around the Southeast, he developed a sound that is at once modern while being deeply rooted in the past.

More than 500 shows four years later, Crimmins has toured the country playing large venues and has opened for different acts. A multi-instrumentalist and music academic, Crimmins writes songs and arrangements for a classic New Orleans style horn section consisting of trumpet, clarinet and trombone.

His debut 2010 release, "The Musical Stylings Of," became a college radio sensation on WRAS. In February 2017, Blair Crimmins released his fourth studio album, "You Gotta Sell Something."

Critics rave: "The sound evokes the hot jazz, ragtime and blues of the 1920s. Still a rocker at heart, Crimmins' marriage of these distinct musical worlds wound up creating a timeless niche," said Creative Loafing.

"Blair Crimmins is a time traveler of sorts. He's a kind of music preservationist seeking to reintroduce the clamor of vaudeville and the wild glamor of speakeasies and jazz to an audience less aware," said Charleston Scene.

"The very first note immediately sends the listener back to a 1920s Vaudeville theatre, where Blair Crimmins intoxicates an audience with his smooth voice and the band supports him with flawlessly appropriate musical accompaniment," said Performer Magazine.