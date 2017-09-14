Crimmins & The Hookers to highlight September’s arts scene

Blair Crimmins & The Hookers will play at the Oats Park Centennial Stage on Sept. 23 to conclude a day of honoring those who worked on flood mitigation in Churchill County.

The area's vibrant arts scene also brings people to the Fallon area from many communities. The free show starts at 7 p.m., and an artist's talk will begin at 3 p.m. at the Oats Park Arts Center. People are encouraged to bring their chairs and a picnic with them to watch the concert.

Blair Crimmins & The Hookers will delight its audience after an afternoon of recognizing the community and its efforts to prevent flooding. Visitors to Fallon are also invited to attend the concert and enjoy the group's music.

According to his website, Crimmins began his current music career in Atlanta with a determination to bring Ragtime and 1920s style Dixieland Jazz to new audiences. While playing small rock clubs around the Southeast, he developed a sound that is at once modern while being deeply rooted in the past. Crimmins has toured the country playing large venues and has opened for acts such as Mumford & Sons and Preservation Hall Jazz Band. A multi-instrumentalist and music academic, Crimmins writes songs and arrangements for a classic New Orleans style horn section consisting of trumpet, clarinet and trombone.

His debut 2010 release "The Musical Stylings Of" became a college radio sensation on WRAS Atlanta, making him the most requested band on the air. In 2012, Crimmins showed his musical diversity by writing and recording the full score for the independent short film "Old Man Cabbage". The following year, Crimmins was the critics pick for Best Song Writer of 2013 in Creative Loafing's Best of ATL issue.

His last album entitled "Sing-a-longs!" went to No. 21 on the EuroAmerican radio chart and earned him a nomination at The Georgia Music Awards for Best Jazz Artist. Crimmins has released his anticipated fourth studio album "You Gotta Sell Something." The band is touring through 2017 performing their newest songs from the record as well as old favorites from his past recordings.

For information on Blair Crimmins & The Hookers, call the Churchill Arts Council at 775-423-1440.

Also, don't forget to see Theodore Waddell's exhibition at the Oats Park Arts Center. Waddell began collecting skulls that were on the ranch property, mostly cow skulls, but occasionally he found a deer or antelope skull. He then turned these into sculptures.

In a narrative discussing "Hallowed Absurdities," he began to integrate them into his work as a method of dealing with death and our view of it. Waddell said our attitude toward each other is reflected by our treatment of and response to animals.