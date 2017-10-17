Crystal Wickware

Owner and operater of Crystal Cleaners for 22 years as of Oct. 15

Tell us about your business.

We are a dry cleaning and laundry business, but also have a complete Alterations Department, an Embroidery Department, Wedding Dress cleaning and preservation, leathers and household goods including rugs, comforters, blankets and much more!

How many women are employed at Crystal Cleaners?

9 women

Where are you from?

Born and raised in Fallon. Married to Stan, two sons, Kevin and Robbie.

Describe your job.

Besides the owner, I am the Manager, overseer, fill-in, embroider, jack of all positions!

What do you love most about your job.

Our customers!

What is your favorite success story?

When we first opened there were 4 other dry cleaners in town. We tried to offer what our customers said they needed. We worked hard and focused our energy into turning out quality product with great customers service. In the end, we were successful. We are now the only Dry Cleaners in town!

What is the best advice you ever received?

Treat customers and their garments like you would want yours to be treated.

What do you feel are the keys to success?

Customer Service, listening, quality work, willingness to try just about anything. I also have to give my assistant manager, Francie Lee, a lot of the credit for helping me establish the Cleaners as being the success it is. We work well together and are able to bounce ideas off of one another. We has been with me since day one and she is usually with me every step of the way! We also have some very long time employees who have been with us 10+ and 15+ years and they do very good work!

What inspiring advice would you give to the next generation of women in business?

Treat your customers how you would want to be treated and turn out the best product you possibly can.

Tell us about your hobbies.

Doing things with my family, ATV/UTV riding and camping with our quad club, gardening, my yard and crafts!

What do you love most about Churchill County?

The easy accessibility to the outdoors as well as urban amenities. I love the small town atmosphere and most of the people who live here. It's a place to be proud of!

Is there anything else about being a woman in business that you would like to share?

It can be very challenging and daunting, but if you can get a handle on it, it can also be very rewarding!