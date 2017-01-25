DA: Deputy justified in fatal shooting of Reno man | NevadaAppeal.com

The Lyon County district attorney announced today his office has completed its review of the fatal officer-involved shooting of Tristan Conti, 19, of Reno, on Feb. 25, 2016.

Under the facts, circumstances and applicable law, DA Stephen B. Rye said in a statement the deputy was justified in employing deadly force.

Conti and three juveniles committed a carjacking in Sparks and took his red Chevrolet. Rye said Conti and the juveniles stopped in Silver Springs where a deputy recognized the description of the reported stolen vehicle. The deputy made contact with Conti and one of the juveniles outside the Nugget Casino.

Additionally, Rye said the deputy advised them to put their hands up, which the suspects refused to do. Shortly thereafter, Rye said Conti turned and fired a pistol at the deputy with a bullet impacting his patrol vehicle and another hitting the deputy’s left hand. Fearing for his life and the lives of others, the deputy returned fire and shot Conti and the juvenile. After being shot, Rye said Conti then shot himself in the head. Conti died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

Rye said the deputy then applied medical aid to the wounded juvenile, who was transported via Care Flight to a Reno hospital, treated for a gunshot wound and later released.

The Nevada Division of Investigations conducted the investigation, which also involved work by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office crime lab and FIS divisions. One of the reasons for the delay in a final review, Rye said, was waiting for the results of the various tests and a comparison and review of the photos, statements and evidence recovered during the investigation.

Rye said the officer’s name has been withheld due to safety concerns.