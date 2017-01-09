Delayed start to NAS Fallon | NevadaAppeal.com

Delayed start to NAS Fallon
January 9, 2017
NAS Fallon has delayed its start to operations, beginning at 9 am on Monday. Check with your command for specific direction.
