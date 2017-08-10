Does size really matter in dogs? | NevadaAppeal.com

Watson here, and for those of you who don't know me, I'm a big, 85 pound, adorable, handsome, chocolate Lab. I'm one of the bigger dogs at the dog park but sometimes we have Great Danes who make me look like a midget.

I recently overheard a few of the folks talking about dog size and life span. Gosh, to my shock they said, "Smaller dogs live longer than big dogs." How could that be? I'm big, strong and definitely not as annoying as little dogs, especially the yappy ones.

Well, it seems that smaller breeds have an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years; for larger breeds, it's 8 to 10 years; for the so-called giant breeds, lifespan is 5 to 8 years. Scientists think that the reason big breeds die young is because of the way humans have bred them to be bigger and bigger.

Larger dogs grow very fast. Great Danes increase 100-fold in weight from birth to their first birthday. In the same time, wolves increase 60-fold, poodles increase 20-fold and humans increase only threefold. Unfortunately, accelerated growth rate also comes with increased free-radical activity that disrupts cell formation and health.

Extremely large dogs have more developmental disorders, diseases and tumors. They age at an accelerated pace. Their adult life unwinds in fast motion. I feel sad for my buddies who are "BIG" guys because they didn't have any choice in the matter.

I'm just happy to be a big ol' chocolate Lab who loves life, playing, eating and living in my wonderful home. Quality is as important as quantity, and my life is quality for sure.

— XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

CAPS' garage sale is coming. We need gently used appliances, furniture, treadmills and miscellaneous items. We don't need clothing. You can drop them off items at our storage unit located at 1105 Taylor Place (Spring Valley Rentals) unit 96. Someone will be there from 9 to 11 a.m. on the following dates: Aug. 12 and 19.

Volunteers to walk dogs or play with cats, call 775-423-7500 for details.

SHOUT OUT TO

Jeff and Jill Christensen who are the owners of Jeff's Copy Express and Spring Valley Rentals. They provide the storage units for all the garage sale treasures that are donated. They also provide a place to sell our tickets and calendars. A "Ten Dog" salute to them!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart Aug. 19 with our Kissin' Booth and a sweet smooching pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We also will have caps, short-sleeved T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts, so please check them out.

DON'T FORGET

August Pet Holidays:

International Assistance Dog Week through Aug. 12.

CAPS annual garage sale that will be held Sept. 16 and 17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside at Oasis Community Church, 1520 S. Maine St.

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon tree of your choice on Sept.15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89406. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.