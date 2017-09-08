Dog breeds that have disappeared

I was surprised to discover that several breeds of dogs have become extinct and, once a breed is lost, it is permanent. Sometimes predators are the culprit, but more often they are bred into a similar breed. Of course, fashion also plays a big role in what is going to sustain a breed.

One of my favorite stories involves the Cordoba fighting dog. This magnificent creature was ruthless and powerful. They were bred to fight and were a mixture of mastiff, bull terrier, and bulldog. Unfortunately, when it came time to mate, males and females would try to tear each other apart. Needless to say the breed didn't last too long. "Make war, not love" was their slogan.

Another interesting canine was the Hawaiian Poi dog. This pup was smaller and thought to be of Polynesian origin. They were fed a mushy vegetarian diet that allowed their heads to become very flat due to lack of chewing and disuse of the bones. They were flat and fat. It was not a winning combination, and eventually they disappeared.

My favorite is the Russian Tracker. These gorgeous big dogs are the predecessors of our current golden retrievers. Bred in Russia, they were imported to England where their transformation began. As the golden retriever gained popularity, the Tracker quietly faded away.

I'm just happy the Labrador is one of the most popular current breeds because I know an adorable chocolate Lab named Watson who makes our lives complete.

IN NEED OF

Recommended Stories For You

Churchill Animal Protection Society (CAPS) needs garage sale items: gently used appliances, furniture, treadmills and miscellaneous items. No clothing. Drop off items at our storage unit, 1105 Taylor Place (Spring Valley Rentals), unit T 98, from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 9.

Volunteers to walk dogs or play with cats. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are unable to pick up cans because of trailer problems, but please continue to save them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Everyone who has contributed so far to the garage sale by bringing their treasures. We have many interesting and useful items that will excite and delight the connoisseur of garage treasures. Perhaps there may be something that will end up on Antiques Road Show. A Four Paws Salute to Fallon! Don't forget to come to the garage sale, the details are below.

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Saturday with the Kissin' Booth and a pooch who is puckered up. Come by to get your pooch smooch.

DON'T FORGET

September Pet Holidays: National Pet Memorial Day,

CAPS annual garage sale that will be held Sept. 15 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside at Oasis Community Church, 1520 S. Maine St.

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon tree of your choice on Sept.15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89406. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me at jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.