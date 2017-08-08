Eclipse viewing glassses food drive | NevadaAppeal.com

The Western Nevada College Fallon campus is offering free solar eclipse glasses in exchange for donations of food.

The college purchased 100 solar eclipse-viewing glasses for the total solar eclipse occurring Aug. 21 to raise donations for Fallon food banks. The public is encouraged to pick up free pairs of glasses in exchange for two pounds of non-perishable food, which WNC will then donate to local Fallon food drives.

Sherry Black, director of WNC Fallon, said they thought it was a fun idea and it promotes the eclipse, the campus and the local food banks.

The limited supply of glasses is available at the campus Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (first come, first-served).

Proper eyewear is necessary to view a solar eclipse. The next total solar eclipse in the United States will not occur until 2316.

For viewing in Fallon, the partial eclipse begins at 9:09 a.m. on that Monday with the maximum eclipse at 10:26 a.m. and the partial eclipse ending at 11:50 a.m.