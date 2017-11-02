Events going strong at library

Wild Horse Country: The History, Myth, and Future of the Mustang by David Philipps is an engaging account of the mustangs in America; how they got here, the hold they have on the American imagination, the impact of writers like Zane Grey and how Hollywood films influenced our thinking about them. Included, too, are the politics of Wild Horse Annie, the mustangs impact on ranching in the West, overpopulation, and thoughts on what the future might hold for them.

STEAM Club

STEAM incorporates science, technology, engineering, art and math into hands-on projects and activities. Activities include Lego Club, Coding Workshop and more. Every Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Paws2Read

Children read to dogs (Yes! Real live dogs!) as a way to improve their reading and to hang out with a furry friend. Nov. 2 from 4 to 5 p.m. This program happens monthly.

Quiller's Club

Produce artwork in the ancient form of quilling or paper filigree. All experience levels welcome. Nov. 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. Tis program is offered monthly on the second Tuesday of the month.

Computer Classes

This series offers basic classes in Computer Basics on Nov. 7 and Nov. 21, 9 to 11 a.m. Additional classes will be added based on community demand. Let us know if there is something you'd like to learn.

Coding Workshop

Learn to code utilizing NCLabs on Nov. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Open Computer Lab

Bring your questions or just drop by to practice your skills every Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. Computers are available for your use. A librarian is on hand to assist.

Story Time

Story Time is held each Wednesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, a craft, and valuable tips to help your child get ready to read. Nov. 15 includes a Native American story time and Nov. 16 offers a Guest Dog.

Native American Week

Native American Week is Nov. 13-17 and includes special activities all week long.

Knitting Club

Share what you're working on or get ideas on your knitting project. The Knitting Club meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Featured Artist

Watercolors by Arline Lockwood will be on display in the library through December.

Library Location

The library is located at 553 S. Maine St. and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.

Carol Lloyd is the Director of the Churchill County Library. She is available at the library or by email at celloyd@clan.lib.nv.us.