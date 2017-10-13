Fall job fair shifts to new location

A fall job fair presented by the Fallon Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by local businesses has outgrown its previous location.

The semiannual job fair, which is free for job seekers, will be held at the Fallon Convention Center on Oct. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with more than 20 participating businesses.

Lucy Carnahan, the chamber's executive director, said job seekers from the Fallon, Fernley, Silver Springs area are invited to attend. She said participating businesses are ready to hire, and during previous fairs, she said applicants have been offered employment immediately after an interview. Carnahan said she discussed the autumn job fair with her Board of Directors, and they approved for a venue change.

So far, she said more than 20 businesses have confirmed, but she is receiving two to three calls a day from firms wanting to participate.

"I expect more throughout the week," she said, adding she'll have an update list next week of confirmed interviewers. Carnahan said two employment staffing firms from Fallon and at least one from Reno will attend as will Manpower and JOIN. Sponsors of the job fair, who will either be in attendance or have tables with informational material, include Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Highland Village, Jacobson Staffing Solutions, Western Nevada College, A&K Earth Movers, Patra Corp., Janess Digital Ink, The Homestead, Churchill County School District, Fallon Ford-Toyota, Churchill County Federal Credit Union and Manpower.

According to Carnahan, the Nevada Department of Transportation is looking primarily for seasonal employees to work in snow removal, while Fleet and Family Services at Naval Air Station Fallon is looking for both part- and full-time employees from the community to fill more than a dozen positions.

Carnahan has several tips for people who are interested in attending the job fair. She said applicants should dress appropriately and have some type of resume ready to hand out to potential employers. She also cautions job seekers to leave friends or relatives home and to prepare for on-site interviews.

"In other words, come prepared for a job," she said.

Upon their arrival, applicants will receive handouts on the interview process, and names are being taken for a resume building workshop that will be held in the future.