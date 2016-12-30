Fallon bonfire warms up New Year’s Eve at Churchill County Fairgrounds | NevadaAppeal.com

The Fallon New Year’s Eve celebration at the Churchill County Fairgrounds starts at 6 p.m. tomorrow including a synced patriotic radio simulcast (KKTU 99.5 FM) at 6:05 p.m. and fireworks at about 6:15 p.m.

“You can see the fireworks from many different places,” advised Jane Moon, Tourism & Special Events director for the Fallon Convention & Tourism Authority, adding Live Local Fallon program participation stamps will be available at the fairgrounds.

A community bonfire will follow the fireworks display, and hot chocolate will be for sale. Danny Gleich, recreation supervisor at Churchill County Parks & Recreation, said the bonfire goes all night long or for however long people decide to stay out at the fire.

“We generally see a rather full parking lot for the fireworks here at the fairgrounds and anywhere from 750-1,250 people at the bonfire for that first hour or so,” Gleich said. “The people will start to head out to their own parties and events as the fire starts to get smaller or the cold weather gets a little too brutal.

“That first hour is usually a chance for friends and family to hang out and enjoy meeting with others in the community, wishing everyone a happy new year.”

The High Desert Grange is having a raffle with the grand prize being a custom shed now on display at the fairgrounds. Other prizes include a truck animal carrier, $100 Heck’s Meat gift certificate, free massage, family pass to Reno’s Discovery Museum and a gift certificate for children’s books.

Winners will be announced at the bonfire as well as called New Year’s Day. Tickets will be available for purchase at the bonfire or call the grange at 775-427-8210. The funds raised will go toward the grange’s livestock and agriculture educational programs.

For the bonfire, residents are encouraged to drop off their undecorated Christmas trees, old pallets or other wood items.

“There’s quite a pile starting to grow,” said Cindy Wright with Churchill County Parks & Recreation.

If not using the bonfire or free curbside pickup for tree disposal, residents may leave their Christmas trees at the city’s trash offices on North Maine Street across from Kent’s Supply Center.

Before the evening gathering, there is a New Year’s Eve 5k run/walk tomorrow. Registration starts at 9 a.m. before the 10 a.m. run from Veteran’s Park Courtyard behind City Hall. The post-race awards ceremony, raffle and $7 all-you-can-eat breakfast will be at the Elks Lodge on Center Street.

Early race registration is $15, $50 for a family of four (day-of registration is $20, $60 for a family of four); a dog is $3. Sign up at Churchill County Parks & Recreation, 325 Sheckler Road. For more information, call 775-423-7733.

“The last year the event was hosted on New Year’s Eve there were a record 233 people in the race,” Gleich said. “The race will take place no matter the weather, and people tend to enjoy when it is cold and snowing at that race.”

The weather tomorrow is predicted with a high of 43 degrees and a low of 24.

And for those who want to feast, the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Fallon will be hosting a New Year’s Day dinner on Sunday from 1-3 p.m. The dinner features ham, turkey and all the trimmings. The event is open to the public.

Holiday closures are similar to the Christmas weekend:

All federal, state and local government offices are closed Monday.

Financial institutions are closed Monday.

Churchill County School District schools will resume Jan. 11. Classes resume later in the month for Western Nevada College but offices will be open on Tuesday.

Naval Air Station Fallon is operating on a holiday schedule.

The Lahontan Valley News will be closed Monday.

City garbage is unaffected.