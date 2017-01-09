Fallon-Carson City-Reno weather | NevadaAppeal.com

Fallon

Today

A chance of rain before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of rain between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of rain after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night

Rain. Low around 33. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Reno

Today

Rain and snow. Temperature falling to around 33 by 4pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

Rain and snow, mainly before 10pm. Temperature rising to around 43 by 4am. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tuesday

Rain likely, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 47 by noon, then falling to around 32 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

Rain before 4am, then rain and snow likely. Low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Carson City

Today

Rain and snow. Temperature falling to around 29 by 4pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Rain and snow. Temperature rising to around 41 by 3am. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday

Rain and snow likely, becoming all rain after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 44 by noon, then falling to around 32 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night

Rain before 4am, then rain and snow likely. Low around 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.