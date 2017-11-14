Fallon Elks Lodge honors veterans

Fallon Elks Lodge 2239 held its annual Veterans Day Dinner on Nov. 11 at the Elks Lodge. There were about 40 veterans and guests present.

Veterans were treated to a hamburger steak dinner with trimmings and dessert.

The program included "A Nation Remembers" on the history of Veterans Day, and "A Small White Table" remembering POW/MIAs.

This year' guest speaker was Col. Mathew Matter, U.S. Army, Retired.

Col. Matter serves as the Chief of Staff for NAWDC at NAS Fallon. Col. Matter's presentation included and overview of his military service, a reflection on veterans service, and a strong conviction that if asked, "our veterans, would again step forward to serve. "

Following the presentation the veterans in attendance each spoke identifying themselves and indicating the service they served in, their years and era of service, and many offered personal notations.

There was a social time both before and after the program where many veterans shared their experiences.