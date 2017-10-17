33 women work at Fallon Ford-Toyota

KARI MAFFI

Assistant Controller

Tell us about yourself.

Moved to Fallon in 2004. Married to Matt, two children Samantha age 10 and Stephen age 6

What do you love most about job?

At my job, Fallon Ford knows the importance of family. With young children of my own, they are accommodating to family needs. It just feels like family here!

What is the best advise you ever received?

From my husband "Stand up for what you believe in regardless of the consequences"

What do you feel are the keys to success?

Hard work, determination and commitment!

What inspiring advise would you give to the next generation of women in Business?

Choose something you love and enjoy doing It makes coming to work every day easy! Life is too short to be unhappy! You are never too old to make a change!

Tell us about your hobbies.

Spending time with family, watching children and their activities.

RACQUEL (Rocky) WELCH

Started as Service Advisor, now the Service Dept. Manager

Tell us about yourself.

Born in Lone Pine, moved to Fallon, left and came back. Children: Chance, 16, Rolland, 11 and Eva, 8.

Describe your job:

It is all about Customer Service completely and making sure our customers have a quick and simple Service Dept. experience. We explain the process of whatever service a customer may need on their vehicle.

What do you love most about your job?

I moved back to Fallon so I was gone for awhile. I love seeing people come in that I haven't seen in awhile and see their loyalty to us! I love getting to know new customers and getting re-aquainted with repeat customers.

What do you feel are the keys to success?

Understanding—both with fellow employees and customers! It is important to understand situations people are going through and listening to what they say.

What inspiring advice would you give to the next generation of women in Business"

Be proud of who you are! Be secure, have the voice to speak up, share idea and be open to constructive criticism!

Tell us about your hobbies.

Watching son play sports, coaching, playing softball and riding my motorcycle!

SHARON McQUEEN

Sales Associate; Worked for Fallon Ford Toyota: 2 years

Describe your job

I get to help people find the perfect vehicle for them, that they will love to drive everyday. This is so fulfilling!

What is your favorite success story?

My favorite success story is just having people that continue to come back to me to buy their vehicles! I know I am successful when repeat customer come back, this is family!

What is the best advice you ever received?

The best advice came from my Dad, "If you're not 15 minutes early, then you're late"

What inspiring advice would you give to the next generation of Women in Business?

As long as you end every day feeling accomplished, you will do well!

Is there anything else about being a Woman in Business that you would like to share?

Don't compare! Don't worry about what others do. As long as you are doing what makes you happy, then you are successful!

JESSILYN (STROM) WALLACE

Sales Associate; worked at Fallon Ford Toyota for 3 years

Tell us about yourself.

Married to Milt, children: Leanne, age 8, Emerie, 7, Tristen, 18, Caden (17), Lacee, 14, William, 11.

Describe your job:

I make sure my customer is happy with their vehicle of choice and come back to us! I make it a positive experience for them by listening and being patient with their needs. I do my best to align the right vehicle to their needs.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

From my Uncle – "Everything gets worse before it gets better".

What are the keys to success?

Work hard, smile and most importantly, be personable!

What inspiring advice would you give to the next generation of women in Business?

Stand up for what you believe in, work hard and ALWAYS smile! If you have a dream, follow it!

What are your hobbies.

I have six kids at home, so watching them succeed, bring me joy.

What do you love most about Churchill County?

I absolutely love the small town feel of our community! When there is an event going on, I love how the whole community gets involved!

DIANNA PRUITT

Senior Accounting Clerk

Tell us about yourself.

Born in Quincy, Calif., moved to Fallon in 2004. Widowed, 2 daughters.

How long have you worked?

I have worked in the automotive business for 31 years

Describe your job.

I process all sales contracts for the bank, post all deals for accounting, control inventory schedules, assist the controller in many accounting duties.

What do you love most about your job?

The people I worked with and the never dull moment work environment! Every day has new and different challenges!

What is your favorite success story?

My two beautiful daughters!

What is the best advice you ever received?

Be patient and kind, everything is fixable.

What do you feel are the keys to success?

Love what you do. Leave work at work and don't take it home with you.

What inspiring advice would you give to the next generation of women in Business?

You can do anything you have the passion for and work hard to achieve.

What do you love most about Fallon?

That it is a small, friendly community.