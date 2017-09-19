Fallon Fun Day does just that

In honor of National Recovery Month every year, the Churchill Community Coalition, New Frontier Treatment Center and others join forces to host a day in the park filled with activities.

The annual Fallon Fun Day was held Saturday at Venturacci Park, free and open to the public. The day kicked off with a well-attended 5k color walk/run followed by numerous raffles, static displays, a bounce house, rock climbing wall, petting zoo, rolo demo, games, a barbecue and more including access to various community vendors, resources and support.

The coalition and New Frontier state that the goal is to help strengthen families and communities, supporting healthy activities.

"We would like to thank all of our partners, staff, community members, sponsors and our volunteers," said Andrea Zeller, director of the coalition. "We couldn't have made this great event possible without you."

New Frontier Director Lana Robards said it was an amazing event with a fantastic turnout — many more people than in previous years, she said.

Robards added the event has been sponsored in Churchill County since 2007 and they anticipate it will continue on for a long time into the future. She said the treatment center team, coalition, county commissioners, Mayor Ken Tedford (who provided a proclamation), and Fallon Police Department (who went over and above this year along with the other participants), made the gathering the success it was.

Recommended Stories For You

Robards also spoke highly of Zeller and her team as well as Gov. Brian Sandoval for his proclamation too.

"This is genuinely a community-wide effort," she concluded.