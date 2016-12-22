Fallon hosts annual Cattlemen’s Update | NevadaAppeal.com

The Cattlemen’s Update will provide Nevada’s cattle producers and ranchers with the most current information on topics important for their businesses Jan. 9–13 at various locations across Nevada.

The Update rolls into Fallon for an evening meeting on Jan. 10 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is provided.

The annual event is being presented by the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources and University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, with support from the Nevada Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency and other local sponsors.

“This is a great opportunity for livestock producers in Nevada to interact with University faculty to learn about ongoing research and extension education programs and to hear updates from the Nevada Department of Agriculture,” said Dean Bill Payne from the College.

The Cattlemen’s Update provides current research-based information about important management practices and issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of cattle production businesses. Each day, the program is held at a different location in the state, where experts discuss pertinent topics with participants.

Sessions are approximately three to four hours, and the cost is $20 per ranch per location attended, which includes lunch or dinner and the “Red Book” record keeping guide for cattlemen.

Experts from the University and Nevada, Reno; Nevada Department of Agriculture; and Nevada Cattlemen’s Association will discuss the following topics:

College update

New Faculty Introduction in Livestock Production

2017 Climate Update and Status of Drought Monitor

Rangeland Monitoring App Update

Flexible Grazing Management for Riparian Functions and Recovery

Current and Emerging Livestock Disease and New Feed Directives

Efficiency Relative to Cow Size

Update on Paternity Study and Cheatgrass Project

Update from Nevada Cattlemen’s Association

Veterinarian Update

Sponsor Updates