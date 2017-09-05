Fallon Labor Day parade celebrates ‘those who saved the valley from the flood’

An estimated 600 participants marched through downtown Fallon waving and throwing candy at hundreds of excited viewers at the annual Lions' Club Labor Day Parade on Monday.

The theme of this year's parade was "celebrating all those who helped save our valley from the flood." Participants included several individuals and organizations that helped with flood mitigation efforts this year.

Gov. Brian Sandoval and Sen. Dean Heller were among the local politicians marching in the parade. Wyatt Gusewelle marched with the governor along with the other Boy Scouts of Troop 1776.

"He was so excited to march with and meet the governor this year," said Gusewelle's mother, Amber Gueswelle.

Gusewelle's other son, Josh, also marched in the parade with the 4-H Youth Program.

As a longtime resident of Fallon, Gusewelle, said she tries to come out every year to the parade and she was especially excited this year to see her two sons march.

Recommended Stories For You

The parade also attracted some not so local viewers. The Duncan family said they drove three hours to come to the parade from Grizzly Flats, Calif.

Bruce Duncan said his family is unlike others in Grizzly Flats because they enjoy coming to the Fallon Labor Day parade over taking a trip to the Bay Area.

"Our kids love it," said Brittany Duncan, Bruce's wife. "They would rather come here than an amusement park."

The Lions estimated there were around 60 entries into the parade.

Winners of the parade were:

Best Antique Farm Implement: Antique Automobile Club of America

President's Award: A&K Earthmovers

Best Business: A&K Earthmovers

Best Use of Theme: Barracuda Swim Team

Antique Farm Implement: Hillside Dairy and Olsen Family

Best Mounted Group: National Pony Express-Nevada Division

Best Youth Group: CCHS Marching Band

Best Civic Group: Churchill County Volunteer Fire Dept.

Best Mounted Individual: Fallon Horseman's Association.

Most Creative: A&K Earthmovers

Winners can pick up awards from Louie's Ace Hardware from Corie Candy starting today.