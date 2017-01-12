Fallon man caught in morning chase | NevadaAppeal.com

Fallon Police Department responded Thursday morning to a report of a vehicle theft on the south side of the city.

The vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Trail Blazer, had reportedly been left unattended in the driveway while the owner was idling it to warm up. Police said a Churchill County Sheriff’s deputy located the stolen vehicle at about 9:39 a.m.

FPD Capt. Ron Wenger reported as the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the male driver accelerated and failed to yield. Wenger said the suspect attempted to elude the deputy southbound on Venturacci Lane and turned east onto a dirt alleyway close to the south border of Northside Early Learning Center.

Wenger said the suspect lost control of the vehicle in the alley and collided with a wood fence; the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody less than 100 feet from the crash scene.

Police identified the driver as Ryan Neil McAfee, 27, of Fallon. Wenger said a 19-year-old female passenger was later determined to be uninvolved in the theft. McAfee had picked up the woman while she was walking on the snowy roadside. Police said was not charged with a crime and was evaluated at the scene by Banner Churchill paramedics but not transported for medical treatment.

Churchill County Sheriff’s Office is charging McAfee with offenses from the pursuit. Fallon Police Department is charging the Fallon man with several offenses associated with the vehicle theft and property damage that occurred during the pursuit and subsequent collisions.

Wenger said the siren sounds prompted NELC staff to initiate a school-wide lockdown for safety. He said the suspect was taken into custody within seconds of the vehicle accident and the lockdown was lifted.