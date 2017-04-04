Fallon paints the town blue for children | NevadaAppeal.com

The community is invited to wear blue and join others in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month on Friday at 10 a.m. at Millennium Park (corner of Maine Street and Williams Avenue).

Community members, partners, officials and law enforcement will be present to provide a proclamation for the month as well as offer key resource information and outline how abuse can be prevented.

The city fountains will be dyed blue, and pinwheels will be placed around the city, representing the number of reports issues in Churchill County during 2016.

Elementary school students are also coloring pinwheels and planting them in pots to be placed at businesses on Maine Street and in government offices to build awareness for the entire month.

Additionally, each Monday a new public service announcement will be provided to partners and media sources to share on social media, websites and in print. Also each Friday, supporters are encouraged to wear blue.

Churchill County Social Services' Shannon Ernst said the community focus is to strengthen families and prevent abuse. The Nevada initiative is also aimed at building a community commitment to safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments for all children.

Contact Ernst to participate or with questions at 775-428-0211 or SSDirector@ChurchillCounty.org. More information is also available at http://www.PreventChildAbuseNevada.org. Participants may use the social media hastag #GoBlueNV.

The Churchill Community Coalition can also be contacted for valuable resources and skills to prevent abuse as well as tools for effective parenting skills. Call 775-423-7433 or visit http://www.ChurchillCoalition.com.

Partners include the following organizations: Churchill County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Churchill County District Court, Churchill County School District, Churchill County Sheriff's Office, Churchill County Social Services, the city of Fallon, Fallon Police Department, Downtown Fallon businesses, Oasis Academy and the State of Nevada Division of Child and Family Services.