Fallon school’s NUMAseum brings history to life for Churchill County | NevadaAppeal.com

Numa Elementary’s NUMAseum was the culmination of the fifth grade classes’ quarter-long project in which students researched a historical topic of their choosing.

Topics ranged from individuals to events that impacted history in some way. Students had to put together a research paper from all the facts they had gathered, prepare a speech and create a display for their topic.

For the final event, family and friends were invited to a “Night at the NUMAseum” where they could see all the students’ work and listen to a variety of historical speeches.