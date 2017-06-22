Fallon’s champion bird dogs | NevadaAppeal.com

Imagine my surprise when I found out that the winner of the 2015 Bird Dog of the Year is from Fallon. Patch, who is a rescued German short-hair pointer, was trained by Lesley and Gary Busboom. Yes, this is the Gary Busboom who owns Boomers with his daughter Holly Busboom-Tompkins.

I was fortunate to catch Holly during a down time when we had a moment to talk. Holly told me that her family has trained a variety of homeless dogs who ended up on their property. To their credit many of the dogs they have trained have gone on to become champions.

Patch, was a rescue dog who came from Texas. With love, care and training, he went on to capture the coveted title of Bird Dog of the Year. Holly pointed out that social media has made a huge impact on adoptions of animals. She used the term re-homing, which I really love.

Pursuit channel broadcasts Bird Dog Wars, which highlights the pursuit of the coveted title of dog of the year. You can tune into it by going to prusuitchannel.com and then typing Bird Dog Wars in the search box.

Patch isn't the only winner because another local dog named Nova became the finalist for the regional Bird Dog of the Year. Holly summed up the training her family believes in by saying, "We make our dogspart of the family, and we train them with patience and understanding." It sounds as though they have discovered a winning combination for champions.

Kudos to the Busboom and Busboom-Tompkins families for rescuing and re-homing so many animals. Though you may train champions, the real champions are you because you're home and love dogs who would be lost without you.

LOOKING FOR A HOME

Hoss is a six-year-old Boston terrier/mix who loves life and would love to have a family with no other pets. He enjoys his quality people time and going for walks. Come out and take a stroll with Hoss; he's just waiting to meet you.

To celebrate Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat-Month we will be adopting adult cats for the nominal fee of $40. Senior cats (seven-years old and over) will be greatly discounted too. The fee for kittens will be $100. All cats have been spayed/neutered and are up-to-date on shots. If you have been thinking of getting a feline friend, now is the time. We have many adorable cuddly cats. Come in and meet them.

IN NEED OF

Emergency funds for Boss's surgery. Boss is an adorable three-year-old pit-bull/mix who loves to play ball. Unfortunately, he loved his blanket so much he ate it and needed emergency surgery. Please help him; he is an adorable boy!

Volunteers to walk dogs or play with cats. We have enthusiastic dogs and cats just waiting to meet you. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

SHOUT OUT TO

Ericka Stanford for all of her hard work organizing and orchestrating the recent fundraiser at Boomers. A Four Paw salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on July 15 with our Kissin' Booth and a sweet smooching pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We will also have caps, short-sleeved T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts, so please check them out after you have been smooched.

DON'T FORGET

June Pet Holidays

Adopt-a-Shelter-Cat Month- (Be sure to check out our cat- adoption specials.)

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon tree of your choice on June 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89406. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.