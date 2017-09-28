Fallon’s Got Talent comes to Life Center next week

Area residents will show off their talent next week during The Arts Center's Fallon's Got Talent fundraiser.

The show will be Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the William N. Pennington Life Center on South Main Street. Tickets are available by calling 775-294-4135 and cost $5.

Twelve acts were selected for the cast during auditions in August. According to Patricia Sammons, of The Arts Center, they have singers, dancers, musicians and a magician on the program, among other acts.

"It's like a down home talent show," she said. "It's one of those really mixed shows."

Alongside the talents, the event also will include a raffle of various prizes. Money raised at the event will go toward funding the center and its events.

Sammons said the goal also is to bring the community together to enjoy an evening out. She said this allows people to explore the Life Center in a new way, especially if they haven't been there yet.

Recommended Stories For You

The Arts Center hopes to fill the 500-person auditorium during the event. Sammons encourages people to come and noted the cost of tickets is being kept affordable.