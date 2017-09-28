Fallon’s Got Talent comes to Life Center next week
September 28, 2017
Area residents will show off their talent next week during The Arts Center's Fallon's Got Talent fundraiser.
The show will be Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the William N. Pennington Life Center on South Main Street. Tickets are available by calling 775-294-4135 and cost $5.
Twelve acts were selected for the cast during auditions in August. According to Patricia Sammons, of The Arts Center, they have singers, dancers, musicians and a magician on the program, among other acts.
"It's like a down home talent show," she said. "It's one of those really mixed shows."
Alongside the talents, the event also will include a raffle of various prizes. Money raised at the event will go toward funding the center and its events.
Sammons said the goal also is to bring the community together to enjoy an evening out. She said this allows people to explore the Life Center in a new way, especially if they haven't been there yet.
Recommended Stories For You
The Arts Center hopes to fill the 500-person auditorium during the event. Sammons encourages people to come and noted the cost of tickets is being kept affordable.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Lahontan Valley
Trending Sitewide
- Carson City baby battles terminal disease, family holds fundraiser
- Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong urges caution after Reno stalking incidents
- Employee using pot? Carson City Chamber of Commerce luncheon explores the issues
- Destruction of Carson City Kinkead building to begin next month
- Lucky day in Carson City: Glenn Lucky celebrates 65th birthday