Friday's Farmers Market kicks off the weekend in downtown Fallon.

The East Center Farmers Market runs from 4-7 p.m. beweeen Maine and Nevada streets. It features local vegetables, honey and jerkey and other vendors.

On Tuesdays, the Maine Street Farmers Market opens at 4 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m. and also features fresh produce, drinks, crafts and much more.