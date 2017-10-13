Film that centers on Native American culture opening in Fallon
October 13, 2017
A film that tells the story of a Native American elder who takes an author through the heart of Lakota country is set to open in Fallon.
"Neither Wolf Nor Dog," an adaptation of the bestselling Kent Nerburn novel of the same name, is opening at the Fox Peak Cinema on Oct. 20 as it makes its way across the country.
Directed by Scottish director Steven Lewis Simpson, the film takes audiences on a road trip through contemporary and historical Lakota life and culture.
It features a performance by the late Dave Bald Eagle, who died at the age of 97 last year. Bald Eagle, who had relatives at the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890, was left for dead during D-Day.
Bald Eagle's co-star, Christopher Sweeney, was awarded the Silver Star from the Gulf War. Co-star Richard Ray Whitman was present at the 71-day occupation of Wounded Knee in 1973 when an armed confrontation took place between the government and hundreds of American Indian Movement activists.
The movie's climax was filmed at Wounded Knee in South Dakota.
To see the film's trailer, go to https://vimeo.com/117451913.