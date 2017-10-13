Film that centers on Native American culture opening in Fallon

A film that tells the story of a Native American elder who takes an author through the heart of Lakota country is set to open in Fallon.

"Neither Wolf Nor Dog," an adaptation of the bestselling Kent Nerburn novel of the same name, is opening at the Fox Peak Cinema on Oct. 20 as it makes its way across the country.

Directed by Scottish director Steven​ ​Lewis​ ​Simpson, the film ​takes audiences​ ​on​ ​a​ road​ ​trip​ ​through​ ​contemporary​ ​and​ ​historical​ ​Lakota​ ​life​ ​and​ ​culture.

It ​features​ ​a ​performance​ ​by the late Dave​ ​Bald​ ​Eagle,​ ​who​ ​died​ ​at​ ​the​ ​age​ ​of​ ​97​ ​last​ ​year.​ ​​​Bald​ ​Eagle, who had relatives at the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890,​ ​was​ ​left​ ​for​ ​dead​ ​during​ ​D-Day.​

Bald Eagle's co-star,​ ​Christopher​ ​Sweeney​, ​was​ ​awarded​ ​the Silver​ ​Star​ ​from​ ​the​ ​Gulf​ ​War.​ ​Co-star​ ​Richard​ ​Ray​ ​Whitman was present at ​the​ ​71-day​ ​occupation​ ​of​ ​Wounded​ ​Knee​ ​in​ ​1973​ when an armed confrontation took place between the government​ and hundreds of American​ ​Indian​ ​Movement​ ​activists.​ ​

The​ movie's ​climax​ ​was​ ​filmed​ ​at Wounded​ ​Knee in South Dakota.​

To see the film's trailer, go to​ ​​https://vimeo.com/117451913.