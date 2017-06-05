Firefighters knock down brush fire | NevadaAppeal.com

Firefighters from both Fallon / Churchill Volunteer Fire Department and Federal Fire Department Naval Air Station Fallon responded to a brush fire west of Fallon Sunday afternoon.

Six engines — five from Fallon — and four water tenders were called out to a fire, which began behind buildings and several dwellings along 4200-4300 Reno Highway. The brush fire, aided by winds up to 25 miles per hour according to the National Weather Service, burned in and around a drainage ditch that runs between the Reno Highway buildings and homes on Hawk Drive.

Fire fighthers concentrated on containing the brush fire to that area,

The FCVFD is investigating the cause of the brush fire.