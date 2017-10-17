Firms ready to meet applicants at fall job fair

Almost two dozen businesses — most of them from the Fallon-Fernley area — are preparing to interview prospective applicants for employment at a community fall job fair presented by the Fallon Chamber of Commerce and its sponsors.

The free semiannual job fair is Friday at the Fallon Convention Center from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The chamber's executive director, Lucy Carnahan, said the job fair welcomes individuals from the Fallon, Fernley, Silver Springs and surrounding area. As of Tuesday, she hasn't heard confirmation from either the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) or the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Carnahan, though, said Aerotek, a staffing and recruiting firm in Reno, is hiring for positons at Panasonic, which is located at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

Among those attending the fall job fair are Manpower, JOIN, Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Highland Village, Jacobson Staffing Solutions, Western Nevada College, A&K Earth Movers, Patra Corp., Janess Digital Ink, The Homestead, Churchill County School District, Fallon Ford-Toyota, Churchill County Federal Credit Union. Jackson-Hewitt, Fleet and Family Services, the Nugget, Choice Wireless, Dairy Farmers of America, Aerotek, Fernandes Disposal, MSC and John Mansville.

Upon arrival at the job fair, applicants will receive handouts on the interview process, and names are being taken for a resume building workshop that will be held in the future. Additionally, Carnahan said job seekers will have an opportunity to look at current job openings, deliver resumes, meet with local businesses, conduct possible onsite interviews and have face-to-face contact with many business representatives. If possible, Carnahan said interested applicants should research information on the various business in which they may be interested. During previous job fairs, Carnahan said applicants have been offered employment.

Samantha Stasik, a human resources consultant with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, said the medical facility has clinical positions in nursing and nursing leadership. Entry-level positions, for example, include patient financial services representatives. Stasik said applicants must be willing to work different shifts, which may include weekends.

Although applicants will fill out information online, Stasik said she enjoys meeting and talking to individuals who are interested in the medical field.

Recommended Stories For You

"It's beneficial to meet you in person, so bring your best self," Stasik said.

Banner Churchill, which is a sponsor, has participated in the job fair since its inception more than three years ago.

Another sponsor since the initial job fair is Fallon Ford-Toyota.

"We continue to have success with the job fair," said General Manager Tim Mitchell.

During each job fair, he said Fallon Ford-Toyota hires between two to three applicants, and during previous fairs, he said the auto dealership has been able to fill positons in detail, service, sales and office. For this job fair, Mitchell said Fallon Ford-Toyota is looking for sales people and an experienced technician.

"We got our hopes up for the 20th (Friday) to fill a couple of holes in the business," he said.

Mitchell said interested applicants should bring a printed resume that includes job history, qualifications and job skills.

"Dress and look the part and be prepared," he said. "The first impression is the initial interview."

Lori Sloan-Clay, staffing specialist with Jacobson Staffing Solutions, is attending her first job fair. She said Jacobson is looking for skilled laborers.

"We're looking for operators, drivers and diesel mechanics," she said.

Sloan-Clay said Jacobson represents firms that are hiring. This will be Sloan-Clay's first job fair.

Carnahan and representatives from the various companies strongly recommend applicants to bring a resume outlining job history and references. Carnahan said it's important for job applicants to dress neatly to make a good impression.

"They (applicants) should have a professional appearance," Stasik added.