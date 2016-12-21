First day of winter | NevadaAppeal.com

A gloomy day awaits the valley on the first day of winter:

Today

Rain and snow showers before 10 am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10 am and 1 pm. High near 43. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night

Rain and snow. Low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.