First Responder Appreciation Day Sunday

"Although first responders do not seek recognition, in our opinion they are under-appreciated," said Steve Miller, Victory Baptist Church pastor and Fallon police chaplain.

Victory Baptist Church is hosting a special "First Responder Appreciation Day" 10 a.m.-noon Sunday at the church, 1445 Lucas Road (just off U.S. Highway 50 heading west toward Fernley). Call 775-867-5123 with questions or transportation requests. All former or retired responders are invited and will be recognized.

Miller said his congregation has worked and prayed hard for the occasion, and they are excited for a well-attended event including first responders from the Fallon and Churchill County community as well as several high-level state and local officials.

Emergency personnel invited include the Fallon Police, Churchill County Sheriff's Office, Fallon-Churchill Volunteer Fire Department, Banner Churchill Community Hospital Emergency Medical Services, Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribal Police, Nevada Highway Patrol and Naval Air Station Fallon Emergency Services.

First responders who attend will receive a gift of recognition for their service. Also, Banner Churchill's Care Flight helicopter will perform a flyover and land on the church property preceding the opening exercises.

Leaders who have confirmed they plan to attend include Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, Assemblywoman Robin Titus, Churchill County District Attorney Arthur Mallory, Sheriff Ben Trotter and Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford.

"In addition to my calling as a minister, one of my passions has always been for law enforcement officers," Miller explained. "Their personal discipline, character, dedication to duty and willingness to serve others has always resonated with me."

Miller recently was named chaplain for the Fallon Police. He said that has opened his eyes to the many challenges law enforcement personnel and first responders face socially, mentally, emotionally and/or spiritually.

With the 9/11 anniversary the following day, the event is that much more fitting.

"9/11 always brings to remembrance the noble sacrifice of first responders," Miller said. "Victory Baptist Church loves and supports our community. We felt like this would be a great way to express our sincere appreciation for these everyday heroes who respond at a moment's notice whenever we face a crisis."

All are welcome to the event that will feature music, a benediction prayer, and a theme-appropriate devotion.

"We never wonder if someone will answer the call," Miller said of our area's responders. "They do not hesitate or delay. They just come and do their best to make things better."