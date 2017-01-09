Flood information, high wind warning | NevadaAppeal.com

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service in Reno has extended the

* Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

Northern Mono County in northern California…

Alpine County in northern California…

El Dorado County in northern California…

Placer County in central California…

Nevada County in northern California…

Southern Washoe County in western Nevada…

Douglas County in western Nevada…

Western Carson City in western Nevada…

* Until 115 PM PST Monday

* At 645 AM PST, widespread flooding continues along many small

streams in the Tahoe Basin and along the Truckee River above and

through Truckee. While rainfall rates have decreased and snow

levels are starting to fall, flooding of these streams along with

low lying areas will continue through daybreak.

* Rain has changed to snow at lake level with occasional snow

showers to continue today. The low snow levels have allowed most

of the higher elevation streams to recede. This will limit

additional run off, but will not end the flooding.

* The Upper Truckee River through South Lake Tahoe is likely to

remain out of its banks into this evening. The Truckee River at

Truckee will slowly recede and fall below flood stage later this

morning.

* This is a serious, potentially life threatening, flood situation.

Even with decreasing rainfall rates and lowering snow levels, the

flooding that is occurring is likely to continue into at least

this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED! Turn around, don`t drown when

encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Flood Warning

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Reno NV

548 AM PST MON JAN 9 2017

Plumas CA-Mono CA-Lassen CA-Sierra CA-Nevada CA-Churchill NV-

Mineral NV-Storey NV-Washoe NV-Carson City NV-Pershing NV-Douglas NV-

Lyon NV-

548 AM PST MON JAN 9 2017

…A FLOOD WARNING FOR URBAN AREAS AND SMALL STREAMS REMAINS IN

EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM PST MONDAY FOR PLUMAS…NORTHERN MONO…LASSEN…

SIERRA…NEVADA…NORTHWESTERN CHURCHILL…NORTHWESTERN MINERAL…

STOREY…WASHOE…WESTERN PERSHING…DOUGLAS AND LYON COUNTIES AND

CARSON CITY…

At 544 AM PST, widespread flooding of low lying and poor drainage

areas continues across parts of northeast California, far western

Nevada, and the far northern portions of Mono County near Topaz.

Many small streams have over flowed their banks as well. Numerous

road closures remain in effect as a result of this flooding with

evacuations also in effect. Even in areas where roads remain open

there could ponding of water in low spots that can cause a

hydroplaning hazard this morning.

The flood waters will be slow to drain due to saturated soils and

the presence of increased flows in many area rivers. Flooding

hazards will remain throughout much of the day for many locations.

Flooding is occurring near the Middle Fork Feather, Truckee, and

Carson rivers as well. Flooding will decrease in elevations above

6000 feet today before decreasing in the lower valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TRAVEL IS STRONGLY DISCOURAGED! This is a serious, potentially life

threatening flood situation. Turn around, don`t drown when

encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

High Wind Watch

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE RENO NV

358 AM PST MON JAN 9 2017

NVZ003-100000-

/O.NEW.KREV.HW.A.0001.170110T1200Z-170111T0600Z/

GREATER RENO-CARSON CITY-MINDEN AREA-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF SPARKS, GARDNERVILLE, AND VIRGINIA CITY

358 AM PST MON JAN 9 2017

…HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RENO HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND

WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING.

* TIMING: SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE TUESDAY MORNING AND

CONTINUE INTO TUESDAY EVENING. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED

TUESDAY AFTERNOON INTO EARLY EVENING.

* WINDS: SOUTHWEST 20 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 65 MPH ARE POSSIBLE.

LOCAL GUSTS AROUND 80 MPH MAY OCCUR IN WIND PRONE LOCATIONS.

* IMPACTS: STRONG WINDS AFTER THE RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL MAY RESULT

IN MORE UPROOTED TREES AND DAMAGE TO POWER LINES. DAMAGE TO

STRUCTURES IS POSSIBLE DUE TO ANY TREE DAMAGE. STRONG CROSSWINDS

ALONG INTERSTATE 580 AND U.S. 395 MAY CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING

CONDITIONS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

NOW IS THE TIME TO SECURE LOOSE OUTDOOR ITEMS SUCH AS PATIO

FURNITURE AND TRASH CANS BEFORE WINDS INCREASE WHICH COULD BLOW

THESE ITEMS AWAY. THE BEST THING TO DO IS PREPARE AHEAD OF TIME BY

MAKING SURE YOU HAVE EXTRA FOOD AND WATER ON HAND, FLASHLIGHTS

WITH SPARE BATTERIES AND/OR CANDLES IN THE EVENT OF A POWER

OUTAGE.