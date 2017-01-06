Flood preparations: Lyon, Churchill counties | NevadaAppeal.com

Lyon County

The Lyon County Emergency Management Team just complete final plans for the predicted weather/flood event for this upcoming weekend.

County resources are being pre-positioned to monitor and respond to potential flooding. Lyon County is working with the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, National Weather Service and surrounding counties for the past week to prepare for this event.

Lyon County has pre-positioned sandbag fill stations for the public to prepare their properties.

The Lyon County School District and Human Services staff are prepared to open and manage shelters if needed.

Fire and Search and rescue are staffed and ready to respond to assist the public. Large Animal Rescue Teams are in place. Public Works crews are ready to address plugged drainages, ensure water and sewer security, traffic control. Law enforcement is monitoring the various rivers and streams as well as responding to calls for service.

The Board of Commissioners is prepared to declare a state of emergency if necessary.

County Manager Jeff Page says the efforts of County staff, Fire Districts, the Cities and School District have prepared the County for this storm. Page says he is proud of being a part of this great team effort.

Lyon County has established locations throughout central Lyon County and Southern Lyon County. These locations are developed for the public to self-fill and transport to their homes and businesses.

Central Lyon County Sandbag Locations

Lyon County has placed sand and sandbags at the following locations. All sandbags must be filled by the users.

• Lyon County Animal Services – Hwy 50 (just East of Ramsey Cutoff).

• Stagecoach Community Center – 8105 Hwy 50.

• Dayton Utilities Keystone Property – 404 Keystone Dr.

• Fire Station 35 – 231 Corral Dr.

• Fire Station on Dayton Valley Rd – 460 Dayton Valley Rd.

• Dayton Utilities Yard (outside of the gate) – 200 Lakes Blvd

• Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd.

• Silver City Community Center – 385 High St.

South Lyon County Sandbag Locations

• Fire Station 40 in Smith Valley – 1 Hardie Ln, Smith Valley.

• Mason Town Hall – 55 Bridge St, Mason.

Churchill County

City of Fallon emergency director Steve Endacott said Lahontan Reservoir has enough storage room to take in water from the Carson River. He said several areas in the city are known for localized flooding, and city crews will be responding to those situations.

Endacott also said the emergency operation center will not be manned unless the situation changes over the weekend. He added Churchill County assets will be available to assist other municipalities if needed.

A spokesman for Naval Air Station Fallon said the Longhorns Search and Rescue is always on standby and would be available if needed.

Rusty Jardine said the Truckee Carson Irrigation District has been monitoring conditions in the Truckee Canal and also at Derby Dam. TCID has personnel and equipment at the dam. There are a number of monitoring sites along the canal. He said Lahontan Reservoir is far from capacity.