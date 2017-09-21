Free fall lecture series kicks off at Churchill County Museum

The Churchill County Museum presents "Pictures of the West: Film, Television, Photography and Print" every Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. for the next five weeks.

Find out what elements make up the unique and proud tradition of Nevada and the West as portrayed through film, television, photography and the media.

Refreshments will be served, and this event is free to the public at the museum, 1050 S. Maine St.

The series' first speaker on Tuesday was Robin Holabird, who retired after 21 years with the Nevada Film Commission. She recently released a book, "Elvis, Marilyn, and the Space Aliens," and her museum presentation focused on the state's film industry and notable movies filmed in the Silver State.

A former radio news reporter, she has reviewed movies for KUNR Radio in Reno for more than 30 years.

The next presented on Tuesday is historian Steve Davis, former assistant director of Nevada Humanities. On Oct. 3, Steve Ranson, editor emeritus of the Lahontan Valley News, discusses national and state award-winning military stories of local veterans and events.

Recommended Stories For You

Will Furman, director of Fine Art Photographer, is the guest speaker on Oct. 10 followed by Nevada Magazine Publisher Janet Geary on Oct. 17 who will present the background of past covers from the award-winning magazine.

The fall lecture series is also offered as one credit of continuing education through the Nevada Department of Education.

For information on the speakers, call 775-423-3677.