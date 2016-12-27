Frey brothers raise concerns about marijuana growing | NevadaAppeal.com

Legal marijuana in Churchill County was the hot topic of the Dec. 21 commissioners’ meeting.

The commissioners said the law raised more questions than it answered. They still have several questions about its workings and how much control they have on marijuana’s presence within the county.

Fallon resident Colby Frey raised concerns about people growing their own plants — the law allows adult residents to grow six plants and for a household of multiple adults to grow up to 12 if they are not within 25 miles of a licensed dispensary. Frey said the plant requires several hot lights to grow and could pose a fire danger in homes, among other risks.

While he voted against the law, Frey is in favor of the county having a dispensary or growing facility. This would let the county regulate marijuana sales as well as prevent residents growing it in Fallon.

His brother, Joe Frey, added a local dispensary would also keep people in Churchill County, rather than going elsewhere for marijuana products. The consensus of the commissioners and public was that, if it has to be legal, it’s best the money stay local.

“We can all work together, as a county, sheriff, fire department, to see that some of these problems are mitigated and potentially economically benefit the community by any sales tax income,” Joe Frey said.

Commission chairman Pete Olsen said his main goal was to protect the community and get regulations in place. He said he felt a blanket moratorium on dispensaries would be dangerous for the community since it would allow residents to grow their own plants. The commissioners agreed having marijuana where they could regulate it would give them more peace of mind.

“I guess all that said, I’m not sure we know enough concretely to make any kind of decision today,” Olsen said.

The commissioners plan to look into how much freedom they have with executing the law. Olsen said the minimum they should do is create an open container law that restricts using marijuana in public; he also wanted to look into a ban on edible products and limiting advertising in the area.

“It’s going to be legal whether we say no or not,” Olsen said. “I think it’s incumbent upon us to pursue (answers); some of these questions are going to be answered in time. Although I’ve learned a lot in the last 60 days, I think there’s more to learn.”

The commissioners agreed they felt the law was a bad idea. Since it has been passed, though, Olsen said the county’s best option for now is to try limiting the negatives as much as possible and learn more about what they can do.

In other business, the commission approved the operating agreement with Fallon Golf Course, Inc. for taking over the golf course in January. Commissioners also approved a $30,000 interim loan for the company to begin operations at the course.

The commissioners also recognized a number of county employees for their service to the county. Anthony Laca, Holly Meader and Trevin Goodrick received service awards for five years service; Barbara Hodges and Linda Rothery received awards for 15 years; and David Lima received one for 20 years.