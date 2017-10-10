Frey Ranch Estate Distillery hosting anniversary celebration Saturday

Frey Ranch Estate Distillery will host a four-year anniversary celebration from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Fallon's Frey Ranch Estate Distillery has released several award-winning spirits, including vodka, gin, barrel-aged gin, and absinthe. Husband and wife duo and owners, Colby and Ashley Frey, are inviting the community to celebrate the estate-distillery's anniversary with complementary tours and tastings. Taste of Chicago Food Truck will be on-site along with live music and food games.

"Since we started distilling spirits, we have received an overwhelming amount of support from, not just the local community but also from different industry experts around the country," said Colby Frey, farmer, distiller and owner at Frey Ranch. "This party is an opportunity for us to share and celebrate our success, but also to say, 'thank you.'"

In 2016, Frey Ranch Gin earned top marks and the coveted double gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). In 2017, the barrel-aged gin received a gold medal while the absinthe received a silver.

In addition to the existing line of notable spirits, Frey Ranch is currently in the midst of producing a series of different whiskeys, including various bourbons and ryes. The whiskeys, like the rest of Frey Ranch spirits, are a From Ground to Glass product, meaning every facet of production — from growing the grains to packaging the product – is done on the ranch. Currently in year three of their four-year aging process, the whiskeys are expected to be ready for release in the Fall of 2018.

Frey Ranch is located in Churchill County and, in the midst of its beautiful 1,200-acre farm, sits a 4,600 square-foot distillery featuring a stillroom, tank room, barreling room, tasting room, barrel house and a malt house.

For more information visit http://www.freyranch.com or http://www.churchillvineyards.com.