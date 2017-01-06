Friday commute and weather | NevadaAppeal.com

It’s cold out there this morning as Fallon’s low flirted with 4 and 5 degrees below zero.

NAS Fallon, though, has a low of minus 3.

That’s not as bad as the minus 15 in Elko and minus 23 in Ely.

Here’s the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today:

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind.

Tonight:

A 30 percent chance of snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday:

A chance of snow and freezing rain before 10am, then rain, possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain. High near 39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night:

Rain. Low around 36. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday:

Rain. High near 48. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

ROADS:

Highway 50 in both directions out of Fallon. Snow tires or chains in certain parts heading toward Carson City or east toward Austin.

Roads are slick as of 6 a.m.

I-80: Chains or snow tires required over portions of the Interstate between Reno and Elko. No restrictions between Lovelock and Reno, but NHP reports icy roads.

I-580 is slick and requires snow tires or chains in some areas. U.S. 395 has controls in Mono County and north of Reno into Lassen County.

Mountain highways in California, other than 50 or I-80, have controls. California 88 and 89 are closed.

Check 511 or http://nvroads.com/icx/pages/incidentlist.aspx