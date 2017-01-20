Friday roads: Be prepared for anything | NevadaAppeal.com

Weather conditions in Northern Nevada and California are expected to change drastically today. For update information call 511 or go to http://nvroads.com/icx/pages/incidentlist.aspx.

Going out of Fallon … be prepared for chains or snow tire requirements on U.S. Highway 95 and U.S. Highway 50. Snow showers and rain are in the forecast through Monday morning.

I-580 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on I-580 from mile post 6.5 in Washoe County to mile post 15.0 in Washoe County in Nevada.

I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on I-80 from Winnemucca to Pumpernickel Valley in Humboldt County in Nevada.

I-80 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on I-80 from mile post 44.8 in Placer County to mile post 14.2 in Nevada County in California.

I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on I-80 from Wendover to Oasis.

I-80 Oversized Load There is a conditions related event (Oversized Load) on I-80 East from Oreana Exit 119 in Nevada. Convoy of 2 with pilot vehicles, daylight hours only Thursday and Friday. Estimated End Time is 5:30 PM on 01/20/17

US-50 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on US-50 from mile post 52.1 in El Dorado County to mile post 70.6 in El Dorado County in California.

US-50 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on US-50 from mile post 43.9 in El Dorado County to mile post 52.5 in El Dorado County in California.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Carson City County to mile post 4.5 in Carson City County in Nevada.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 0.5 in Douglas County in Nevada.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 14.6 in Douglas County in Nevada.

US-50A Roadwork There is construction (Roadwork, Minor Delays) on US-50A in both directions from Quarry Rd to Cottonwood Ln in Fernley, Lyon County Nevada. Single lane traffic with flaggers, Monday thru Friday daily 7 AM to 5 PM. Estimated End Time is 5:00 PM on 01/20/17