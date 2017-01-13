Friday’s road condition | NevadaAppeal.com

For updated information, call 511 or go to http://nvroads.com/icx/pages/incidentlist.aspx

ALTHOUGH SOME ROADS MAY NOT HAVE CONTROLS, BE CAREFUL OF BLACK ICE.

US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 0.5 in Douglas County in Nevada.

Road Condition US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 52.0 in Churchill County to mile post 99.2 in Churchill County in Nevada.

Road Condition US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 21.2 in Churchill County to mile post 52.5 in Churchill County in Nevada.

Road Condition US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Carson City County to mile post 4.5 in Carson City County in Nevada.

Road Condition US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 0.0 in Douglas County to mile post 14.6 in Douglas County in Nevada.

Road Condition US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 from Churchill County Line to Eureka County Line in Nevada.

Road Condition US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 in both directions from Eureka County Line to Eureka in Eureka County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 10:00 AM on 01/14/17

Road Condition US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 in both directions from Pinto Summit to Little Antelope Summit in Eureka County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 10:00 AM on 01/14/17

Road Condition US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 in both directions from Robinson Pass to Little Antelope Summit in White Pine County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 10:00 AM on 01/14/17

Road Condition US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 in both directions from Ely to Connors Pass in White Pine County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 10:00 AM on 01/14/17

Road Condition US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 in both directions From Sacramento Pass to Majors Place in White Pine County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 10:00 AM on 01/14/17

Road Condition US-50 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on US-50 in both directions from Utah border to Sacramento Pass in White Pine County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 10:00 AM on 01/14/17

Road Condition US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 in both directions from milepost 21.9 to milepost 30.5 Little Antelope Summit in White Pine County Nevada. Estimated End Time is 10:00 AM on 01/14/17

Road Condition US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 37.5 in Eureka County; Pinto Summit to mile post 47.1 in Eureka County in Nevada.

Road Condition US-50 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-50 from mile post 53.0 in White Pine County to mile post 68.4; Robinson Pass, in White Pine County, in Nevada.

US-95 Chains or Snow Tires Required There is a conditions related event (Chains or Snow Tires Required) on US-95 from mile post 25.6 in Mineral County to mile post 83.0 in Mineral County in Nevada.

I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on I-80 from Halleck to Oasis in Nevada.

Road Condition I-80 Unknown There is a conditions related event (Adverse Driving Conditions, Winter Driving Conditions) on I-80 from Dunphy to Elko in Nevada.

Road Condition I-80 Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires There is a conditions related event (Chains Required, All Vehicles Except 4-Wheel Drive with Snow Tires) on I-80 from mile post 5.1 in Nevada County to mile post 14.2 in Nevada County in California.