Friends remember classmate’s gentleness , humor

Friends of a former Fallon resident are expressing disbelief and sorrow over a crash on Highway 50 that cost him his life early Saturday morning.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a call at 12:45 a.m. of a crash between a 1988 maroon Explorer and a wild horse near the Stagecoach firehouse. The NHP said Andrew "Drew" Corbin, 26, a 2010 Churchill County High School graduate, was traveling westbound when he struck a feral horse on the highway. The NHP said Corbin tried to avoid hitting the horse, but he overcorrected, causing him to lose control of the Explorer that began to roll over. Corbin was ejected from the vehicle, and the NHP said Care Flight transported Corbin to Renown Regional Medical Center where he died.

According to his friends, Corbin was an assistant manager at the Fernley Walmart but commuted to his home in Carson City.

Corbin's friends from high school reflected on their friendship with Corbin, who many said had a twinkle in his eyes, a constant smile and humor to brighten their days.

"Drew was one of the greatest friends I have ever had the pleasure of having," said Danielle Duyn of Sparks. "He was someone who could always put a smile on anyone's face. He had the kindest heart; you couldn't help but to love him. He will truly be missed and forever loved by everyone who had the opportunity to have him in his life. I am forever grateful to have had him in my life."

Duyn said she, Corbin and another close friend who lived several blocks from the his household near West End School, spent much time together as high-school students. They regularly visited each other's homes. After graduation, they remained close — even though each lived in a different community but always found a way to get together and catch up on each other's lives.

Even when life was down, one friend said he picked them up.

"He was the purest and rarest of them all," said Stephanie Ranson. "He always tried his best to put a smile on someone's face or to crack a joke. He was loved by so many for his sense of humor and heart of gold.

"Drew may have passed away, but his spirit will continue to live on through everyone he's ever impacted. He will be greatly missed."

Shelby Lee, now a patient care coordinator in Fredericksburg, Va., said Corbin was such a special person and will be sorely missed by so many.

"Drew was the type of person that even if you only met him one time in passing, you could feel his genuity and comical personality shine through," she said. "I've never heard anyone who knew him ever say anything but positive things about him, which I know is a rare thing in this world."

Lee said Corbin was her first friend when she moved to Fallon after being home schooled. They both attended sixth grade at West End and discovered they lived close to each other.

"I think he could sense how nervous I was about not knowing anyone, but Drew never let me feel alone," Lee recalled. "We would ride our skateboards around the same block so many times I'm surprised we didn't get dizzy. When we were electing class president for our elementary school, Drew came dressed in a fake Abraham Lincoln beard sporting all red white and blue and stood up for his speech and told jokes and made the entire school laugh."

Lee said Corbin was a great friend and her heart goes out to his closest friends and family right now.

"But hopefully we can all try and think of those moments spent with him when he kept us laughing until we all thought everything was right in the world," she said. "He had the ability to do that. I think that I would like to remember him exactly that way."

Corbin had a love for playing baseball from the very first time he picked up and bat and glove as a youngster to playing for the Greenwave varsity team. During the spring, Corbin rose up through the ranks of Cal Ripken minor and major leagues to Babe Ruth baseball. He graduated from CCHS in 2010.

Corbin and his older brother, Sam, would play catch in their backyard, sometimes together or with Stephanie Ranson's two brothers. Sometimes, they would walk to West End where there was more room and bat the ball around.

His varsity coach, Robbie Wickware, was solemn in recalling Corbin's time on the team.

"He was a good athlete," Wickware said. "He was quick, an exceptionally fast athlete. He was a very positive kid and well like by his teammates. He was such a fun kid in the program."

Wickware said Corbin played on summer teams. Because of his speed, the Fallon ballplayer roamed in right field or occasionally played in the infield, particularly at second base.

Corbin and Alvin Juris played baseball together for years.

"Drew was not only a great friend, but also a great teammate," Juris reflected. "He was one of the most humble, down-to-earth people I've ever met, and he always had a smile on his face."

Corbin came from a family of educators. His mother, who began her career in Fallon, is an elementary-school teacher in Dayton, and his father previously taught science at Churchill County High School before relocating to New York State.

In a Facebook post from his mother, Christine Corbin, she shared her sorrow:

"Our hearts are broken. My sweet, gentle son Andrew was taken from this world far too soon," she wrote. "He was the sweetest, most humble, kindest, talented, loving person I've ever met and I'm so lucky to have been his mom. Always there to put a smile on other people's faces or make someone else's day a little better without ever calling attention to himself. We will forever miss you sweet Drew."

She also wrote a celebration of her son's life will be held in South Lake Tahoe at 3015 Kokanee Trail on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m.

"All who knew him are welcome," she said in her post. "Your thoughts and prayers have, and continue to bring us comfort."