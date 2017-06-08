Grand reopening planned for Fallon’s Sears store | NevadaAppeal.com

Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance Experts," the refresh of two Sears hometown and outlet stores in Nevada culminates with a grand reopening celebration June 16-17 at the locations in Fallon and Pahrump.

Throughout the celebration weekend, consumers are invited to enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent off almost everything in the store.*

The store refresh includes a new product assortment, redesigned merchandising, new fixtures & signage, and comprehensive employee training, among other changes.

"With the integration of technology into our shopping experience, we're able to offer a greatly improved shopping experience," said Lennie Hill, a district manager of the Sears Hometown Stores in Nevada. "Customers will be able to search and compare any combination of appliances they can think of through our in-store kiosks, making it faster and easier for them to find the products that suit their needs. This is just one way we've enhanced the appliance buying experience through the 'America's Appliance Experts' model."

In the new store design, appliances occupy more than half of the sales floor and include more brands with an improved presentation. The stores' appliances are also focused on innovative and value-added products from LG®, GE®, Whirlpool®, Maytag®, KitchenAid®, Samsung® and Kenmore®.

The new floor plan also includes the ability to showcase complete kitchen packages through the addition of three kitchen vignettes. This allows stores to display an entire four-piece kitchen from multiple brands in a small amount of floor space, making it easier for customers to choose products. Another new feature that simplifies the buying process is a designated laundry innovation area, showcasing multiple brands and innovations that lets customers easily explore the differences between the various product lines.

As part of the refresh, the Nevada Sears Hometown Stores provide industry leading comprehensive training to store associates, including brand specific selling certification. These brand certified sales associates help ensure customers find the best product for their needs at the best possible price. Nevada customers also benefit from a new touch-screen kiosk where they can work with a salesperson or browse on their own to explore product options or make purchases.

With the touch-screen kiosk, associates and customers can review product features and benefits as well as various models from the entire online database of Sears products – all while browsing models around the sales floor. Among major retailers, the Nevada Sears Hometown Stores are leading the way for the integration of touch-screen devices into the sales process.

The Nevada locations are part of a system-wide refresh of all Sears Hometown Store locations. The Company began updating units in 2015 and now has more than 635 "America's Appliance Experts" locations across the United States. To learn more about Sears Hometown Stores, visit http://www.searshometownstores.com.