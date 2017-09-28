Here, here: Ales and Arts Friday night at Oats Park

The annual Ales for Arts, a fundraiser for the Churchill Arts Council's programs and activities for the upcoming season, is Friday night from 5-9 p.m. at the Lariat Courtyard at Oats Park.

Sample brews have been donated by Valley Distributors and breweries such as Great Basin, Lagunitas, Sierra Nevada, Bunejug, Barry Cochran. Additional breweries from several other breweries will also be available.

Guests may want to try a crafty cocktail and wine. The crafty cocktail is a strawberry basil limeade with either vodka, gin or tequila.

Aunties's Indian Tacos will provide food for the evening. Enjoy Francine Tohannie's Indian tacos, chicken BBQ sliders and nonalcoholic beverages.

While sipping your favorite libations and having a bite to eat, groove to the American sound of local band Old River Road, featuring Fallon's own Dineen Caseday.

For information call 775-423-1440 or visit http://www.churchillarts.org.