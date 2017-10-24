Holistic land management workshop planned

Holistic land management can help farmers and ranchers better manage their resources to reap environmental and economic benefits.

Western Nevada College Specialty Crop Institute will offer a "Holistic Land Management" workshop on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the WNC Fallon Campus, 160 Campus Way in Fallon.

The cost is $95 if registered by Oct. 27 and $100 after this date. Additional farm or family members can register for $50 per person. Lunch and a ranch tour are included. Online registration is available at http://www.wnc.edu/specialty-crop-institute.

Field professional Spencer Smith will teach attendees how to implement a holistic farm plan that can improve soil and improve production and profits. Attendees will learn how to read ecosystem processes, time grazing to produce the best grass-finished livestock, build healthy soil and integrate livestock into cropping systems. The workshop includes a ranch tour where attendees will learn how to read soil health indicators and develop an action plan to address issues unique to their agricultural operation.

Smith, a featured speaker, is a rancher and owner/operator of the Jefferson Center for Holistic Management. He became an accredited field professional and consultant for the Savory Institute in 2014. He consults internationally, helping farmers and ranchers to develop regenerative business models to improve soil and agricultural production.

For information/registration, contact Ann Louhela: 775-423-7565, ext. 2228 or ann.louhela@wnc.edu.