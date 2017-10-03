Homecoming week continues

Churchill County High School continues Homecoming activities today with dress-up day featuring Tokyo. Thursday will feature dress from Cape Town, South Africa. The assembly will be held Thursday morning. Students then complete their whirlwind tour around the world by returning home on Friday to dress up in their "extreme school spirit/USA" apparel.

The varsity football game begins at 7 p.m. on Friday with the royalty crowned at halftime under the watchful eye of the Navy Junior ROTC ceremonial team.

The homecoming dance on Saturday winds up homecoming week with the theme of Paris, France.

The inaugural Hall of Fame dinner is Saturday night.