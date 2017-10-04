Host of community education classes offered at WNC

With the goal of enriching the cultural, social and recreation life of the Fallon area, Western Nevada College is offering the following classes through its Community Education Division:

Leather Crafts — 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays beginning Oct. 9. Students will discover the beauty of leather crafts in this six week class. Cost: $65.

Fundamentals of Investing — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12. Understand the basics of investing stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and different retirement options. Cost: $40.

Grant Writing Workshop — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 14. Covers the critical pieces of crafting successful proposals and aid participants in navigating the basics of the grant world. Cost: $85.

Will Workshop — 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 14. Covers the basic requirements to make your will effective and cover several creative estate planning ideas. Cost: $60.

Parenting Class — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14. Learn effective co-parenting styles, conflict resolution skills, and how to improve and use communication skills with children. Cost: $79.

Crochet Workshop: Boot Toppers — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 16. Add style and color to your boot wearing days with these versatile boot toppers. Cost: $50.

Basic Microsoft Publisher — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 17-20. Acquire the skills to produce professional brochures and flyers using Microsoft Publisher. Cost: $75.

Self-Defense — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 19. Improve your awareness, build your confidence, and increase your knowledge of how to defend yourself in this essential class. Cost: $50.

Baby-sitting Certification: Safe Sitter Essentials with CPR — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21. Designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they're home alone, watching younger siblings or baby-sitting. The instructor-led class is filled with games and role-playing exercises. Students even get to use manikins to practice rescue skills like choking rescue and CPR. Cost: $65.

The goal of the Community Education Division is to respond to community needs for lifelong learning opportunities. The program is self-supporting and doesn't receive state funds to sponsor its classes and workshops. The events are funded entirely by student fees. Classes are offered for no credit and with no final grade assigned.

Course details, fees and registration information are at http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce or by calling 775-423-7565.