How do you remember Christmas? | NevadaAppeal.com

Christmas Eve is tomorrow; we will be enjoying cocoa and cookies by the Christmas tree, watching the bubble lights late into the night. Oh such wonderful memories I have of past Christmases full of children, pets and excitement! Sitting with Watson, stroking his soft fur, I sometimes wonder if he has memories of Christmas.

There is so much current research regarding memory that I didn’t have to look far to discover an article in Current Biology that highlighted new discoveries about dogs memories. It seems dogs have a similar kind of memory to the one that gives humans their sense of self.

Episodic memory allows humans to remember things at particular times and places, and it also involves awareness of one’s self. Recent rigorous testing of dogs reveals that they can remember things even if they are not instructed to. It is the first evidence of episodic-like memory in a nonhuman species.

Traditionally, episodic memory is linked to self-awareness, but at this time there isn’t enough evidence to confirm that dogs have self-awareness. Just observing Watson and other dogs at the dog park, I would have to say it’s pretty obvious that dogs remember places and things. It always amazes me when Watson goes straight for the bone I thought he had forgotten about weeks ago.

So for now I will remember this Christmas with all the fun, food and feelings of the season. I know for sure that Watson will remember the marshmallows, dog cookies and turkey sandwiches. I don’t know if he is self-aware, but I’m sure he’s food-aware. May your Christmas be one you’ll remember forever!

LOOKING FOR A HOME

It’s not too late to make a Christmas dream come true for Cider. He is a nine-year-old shepherd mix. Cider is a special-needs dog because he has some health issues. He is such a sweet boy who just enjoys having someone pay attention to him. He would love to have a home where he will be taken care of. Come out and meet him; you will make his day.

IN NEED OF

We are collecting aluminum cans. You can drop them off at CAPS or call and we will pick them up (775-423-7500).

SHOUT OUT TO

Rema White inspired “The Dog Park Gang” Christmas book. She made sure many of our troops had a special package for Christmas including a book, “A Paws Up to You!”

Tina at Jeff’s who worked extra hard so all the books were done in time to get them overseas. A Big Woof to you!

Jeff’s for selling the CAPS 2017 Happy Endings Calendar. We appreciate your commitment to our community.

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart in January, and I will announce the date in our next column. Of course, we will have the Kissin’ Booth and a wiggly volunteer to kiss. We will also have caps, long-sleeved T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts, so please check them out after you have smooched our pooch. Ring in the New Year with the 2017 Happy Endings Calendar.

DON’T FORGET

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy many of the same selection of products, low prices, and shopping features as on Amazon.com.

The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

We have already raised $210.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon tree of your choice just in time for spring. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets. The drawing will be held on Mar. 15, and the winner doesn’t have to be present to win.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89406. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week’s column.