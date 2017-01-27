Is marijuana OK for pets’ use? | NevadaAppeal.com

Recently the use of recreational marijuana was approved in Nevada. State lawmakers will appropriate the money received in taxes for the school system. I am absolutely thrilled that our students may be reaping the benefits from its sale. I wondered if the use of marijuana included pets using it.

It may sound like a strange concept but a short search on the Internet confirmed my suspicions. Many animal lovers have turned to cannabis-based products to alleviate some of their pet’s maladies, including seizures, Marijuana hasn’t yet been approved by regulators. It is, however, being used for not only cats and dogs but also pigs, horses and domesticated wild animals. Person after person related how their pets had improved after introducing marijuana treats or other applications to their diet.

Auntie Dolores, an edible-based manufacturer, told ABC News that most people grow cannabis for the euphoric experience of THC, but they have overlooked the cannabidiol CBD, which is non-psychoactive. CBD, in fact, doesn’t produce a high and has been used to treat epileptic seizures and pain relief for cancer patients.

So far the American Veterinary Association hasn’t taken an official stance, and even in states where marijuana is legal, veterinarians are not allowed to prescribe cannabis products for their patients. Currently the Nevada legislature is debating a bill that would change that.

I think most people hurt when their buddy is in pain and maybe, just maybe, this is something that can bring relief for their BFF (best furry friend). Who knows, we may be entering a whole new world of pet care and pain relief.

LOOKING FOR A HOME

Sapphire is a seven-year-old female yellow Lab cross. She is smart, strong and loves people but most of all she loves her mate Phoenix. Phoenix is a seven-year-old male border collie/Lab mix. He is a big galoot who is large, strong and loves to play ball. Phoenix loves to walk, and he also loves Sapphire. This dynamic duo can complete your family. Come out and meet them.

IN NEED OF

Vendors for Bark in the Park coming in May. Bark in the Park isn’t just about cats and dogs; we also want vendors who cater to the people. Call Rita at 775-423-7500

Volunteers to walk dogs or play with cats. We have enthusiastic dogs and cats just waiting to meet you. Call Rita at 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. You can drop them off at CAPS or call and we will pick them up (775-423-7500).

SHOUT OUT TO

To all the folks who have adopted our guests! We would like to congratulate the following guests who have gone to their happy-ever-after homes: Manny, Boomer, Annie, Cider, Dennis and Menace. January is change a pet’s life month and you certainly did. Four Paws Up to You!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Feb 18. If you didn’t get a Valentine’s Day kiss, you still can at our Kissin’ Booth. Come smooch our pooch. We will also have caps, long-sleeved T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts, so please check them out after you have been smooched.

DON’T FORGET

January Pet Holidays::

National Dress Up Your Pet Day, National Answer Your Cat’s Question Day

These are just a few of the pet events for this month. I will keep you posted as the month progresses.

Mark your calendar for Bark in the Park that will be held in May. More details will follow.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon tree of your choice just in time for spring. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets. The drawing will be held on March 15, and the winner doesn’t have to be present to win.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89406. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week’s column.